The main ethanol producing companies in the United States

The main ethanol producing companies in the United States are: POET Biorefining, Valero Renewable Fuels, Archer Daniels Midland and Green Plains Renewable Energy.

U.S. ethanol production has grown in recent decades due to energy and environmental policies.

As of November 21, 2023, the Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) estimates that there are approximately 197 ethanol production facilities in the United States with the capacity to produce approximately 17.787 billion gallons of ethanol per year.

There are an unspecified number of additional ethanol production facilities in production.

These other facilities have an estimated total capacity to produce 89 million gallons of ethanol per year.

Ethanol Producing Companies

Also known as ethyl alcohol, ethanol is an important component of the biofuels industry.

Ethanol is the most economical oxygenate and source of octane available on the market and its production costs are competitive with gasoline.

The following identifies the major ethanol producing companies in the United States along with their production capacities as of November 21, 2023:

POET Biorefining: 3,005 MMgy.

Valero Renewable Fuels: 1,625 MMgy.

Archer Daniels Midland: 1,613 MMgy.

Green Plains Renewable Energy: 958 MMgy.

Competition

According to Red Trail Energy, the ethanol industry experienced a consolidation in which a few large ethanol producers emerged that control a large share of U.S. ethanol production.

Among the largest ethanol producers are Archer Daniels Midland, Green Plains Renewable Energy, POET and Valero Renewable Fuels, which together control approximately 40.5% of U.S. ethanol production capacity.

Characteristics