Owned by Nexa Resources, the Cajamarquilla smelter is currently the largest zinc smelter in Latin America.

It is also the only zinc smelter in Latin America outside of Mexico and Brazil, according to Wood Mackenzie.

It uses the RLE process to produce metallic zinc.

With an annual production capacity of 344,400 tons of zinc metal, the Cajamarquilla smelter produced 323,100 tons of zinc metal available for sale in 2023.

Zinc smelter

Nexa Resources owns and operates six long-lived subway polymetallic mines:

3 located in the central Andes of Peru.

2 located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

1 in the state of Mato Grosso in Brazil.

The Cajamarquilla smelter, located in the Lurigancho/Chosica district of Lima, Peru, is accessible by road.

In recent years, as part of its evolution, Cajamarquilla has achieved significant operational efficiencies.

Among them, the decongestion projects, which have increased calcine production, stand out.

This increase comes both from concentrates obtained from Nexa Peru and from the use of calcine and waelz oxide processed by third parties.

Mines

In terms of its main production, the Cajamarquilla smelter produces zinc mostly from zinc contained in concentrates and, to a lesser extent, from recycled zinc secondary raw material, also known as pretreated concentrate.

In 2023, the smelter consumed a total of 341,000 tons of zinc contained in concentrates and secondary raw material.

Of these amounts, 27.2% came from Nexa Resources’ mines, 68.5% from third party concentrates and 4.3% from secondary raw material.

By-products

In terms of sales, in 2023, the Cajamarquilla smelter sold approximately 326,400 tons of zinc metal.

Of this total, 30.6% of the volume went to Latin America (including Mexico), 19.6% to Europe, 14.7% to the United States, 20.1% to international traders and 15.1% to Asia.

Additionally, the smelter produces other byproducts such as sulfuric acid, silver concentrate, copper cement, manganese dioxide, oxides (ashes) and cadmium bars, which are sold mainly to international traders and local customers.