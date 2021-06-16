The largest exporters of products to Japan worldwide

China, the United States and South Korea were the largest exporters to Japan in May 2021, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Comprehensively, Japan imported goods worth 6 trillion 448,000 million yen last May, so these purchases rose 27.9% at an annual rate.

Conversely, Japan exported 6 trillion 261 billion yen products last May and this implied a year-on-year growth of 49.6 percent.

Therefore, the Japanese economy reported a deficit of 187.147 billion yen.

According to the Bank of Japan, Japan’s exports have continued to increase, reflecting a recovery in overseas economies.

By region, the pace of growth in exports to advanced economies has slowed, mainly affected by a rebound in stifled demand and a shortage of semiconductors, both related to automobiles.

Meanwhile, exports to emerging economies have risen steadily, mainly to Asia, supported by expanding digital-related demand.

Largest exporters

Japanese imports have recovered, reflecting domestic economic activity.

The Bank of Japan expects imports to follow a moderate upward trend due to increases in domestic demand and exports.

Among the largest exporters to Japan, China shipped 1.6 trillion yen in May 2021, thus achieving a 4.8% annual increase.

Also, the Bank of Japan projects that the global volume of world trade will remain on a steady upward trend, as capital goods and digital technology-related goods are expected to continue to rise steadily.

Other major exporters to Japan were: the United States (743.639 million yen, with an annual increase of 28.9%) and South Korea (271.378 million yen, with an increase of 34.1 percent).

Japanese exports of capital goods have increased, partly supported by a global increase in investment in machinery and by strong exports of semiconductor production equipment reflecting expanding demand related to digital technology.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado