The Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec will guarantee services to companies

Along the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, economic zones will be created to attract investment from the private sector along with a guarantee of the supply of energy, water, digital connectivity and other basic inputs to meet the needs of companies and the working population.

In general, the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec will consist of several modes of transport and an investment of 8,000 million pesos, in part for the rehabilitation of railways for cargo and passengers, the expansion of the Salina Cruz-Coatzacoalcos highway and the expansion and modernization of the ports of Salina Cruz and Coatzacoalcos and the refineries of Salina Cruz and Minatitlán.

The Tehuantepec Isthmus Development Plan includes a planned gas pipeline to supply national companies and consumers.

Interoceanic Corridor

As part of the National Development Plan, in 2019, the Government initiated the Isthmus of Tehuantepec Development Plan.

The Isthmus of Tehuantepec Development Plan includes the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, which was created on June 14, 2019 and is expected to begin operations at the end of the current presidential term.

Related works

The federal government reported that development work on the port infrastructure in Laguna de Pajaritos continued, with the completion of dock works, rail access, construction dredging and complementary works.

From September 2020 to June 2021, 180.3 million pesos were exercised (165.5 million pesos of fiscal resources and 14.8 million pesos of own resources).

The road access projects and construction of the 130-meter dock were also completed. The physical advance from September 2020 to June 2021 was 17% and there was a cumulative physical advance as of June 2021 of 73 percent.

In collaboration with the private sector, the construction and inauguration of the refined terminal in the new port of Veracruz is distinguished, which is connected by rail with land terminals in Puebla and the Valley of Mexico.

This project is used for the handling and storage of fuels, with a nominal capacity of 2.1 million barrels and 1.7 million operating capacity, approximately.