The export history of Grupo Herdez dates back to the 1970s, when the company first established a strategy for its sales outside Mexico.

Since then, the company has been conquering new foreign markets, reaching exports of 2,708 million pesos in 2023.

What products does the company export? Canned and packaged foods such as mayonnaise, chili peppers, beans, mole and homemade sauces, mainly.

Before this export history began, it all started in 1914, when Compañía Comercial Herdez was founded in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, as a distributor of toiletries and personal care products.

A little more than a decade later, in 1929, Ignacio Hernández del Castillo joined Compañía Comercial Herdez as Sales Manager, in charge of importing products and relations with suppliers.

In the 1970s, Enrique Hérnandez-Pons, “El Duque” of Herdez, took the leadership of the company, and together with his brother Ignacio formed Herdez, S.A. de C.V., with which they created an export strategy for their products.

Also in that decade, Herdez became the first company to produce mole at an industrial level, with the acquisition of the Doña María mole factory.

The export history

In 2009, through its company Herdez del Fuerte, in alliance with Hormel Foods, MegaMex was born, a subsidiary with operations in the United States, to bring the best of Mexican food to this market.

Grupo Herdez has been exporting products for decades, having as advantages its wide experience and the production of high quality food.

Investments

Grupo Herdez’s Export segment sales recorded a 13.5% year-over-year growth in 2023, benefited by the Vegetables, Chiles and Homemade Sauces categories.

In addition, the new presentation of mayonnaise for price clubs grew driven by expansion into new regions.

The company’s net investment in assets totaled 550 million pesos in 2023.

It was mainly allocated to the digital transformation project, maintenance projects, capacity increases in sauces for export, short pasta and tomato puree.

Grupo Herdez has 50% partners with which it constitutes: