Coffee naturally contains numerous micronutrients, particularly potassium, magnesium, niacin and antioxidants, according to the Coffee Guide, released by the International Trade Center (ITC).

Its nutritional composition varies, depending on the addition of milk, cream, sugar, etc.

Although the coffee itself contains practically no calories.

The main bioactive compound in coffee is caffeine, and a typical cup of coffee contains between 75 and 100 milligrams (mg) of caffeine.

On the other hand, the Coffee Guide indicates that the European Food Safety Authority, in a review on the safety of caffeine, concluded that moderate caffeine consumption of 400 mg of caffeine per day (the equivalent of up to five cups of coffee ), it can be enjoyed as part of a healthy, balanced diet and active lifestyle.

Likewise, pregnant and lactating women are advised to limit their daily caffeine intake to 200 mg.

Alert

The European Food Safety Authority evaluated numerous studies and concluded that 75 mg of caffeine (the amount found in about a cup of coffee) increases both attention and alertness.

The Coffee Guide

In other hand, the stimulating effects of caffeine in coffee can affect sleep patterns.

Studies suggest an association between daily caffeine intake, quality of sleep, and daytime sleepiness.

Also, sensitivity to caffeinated coffee varies from person to person.

Those who experience trouble sleeping may choose to switch to decaf products in the afternoon and evening.

Physical performance

Research suggests that caffeine can improve physical performance during exercise.

It is also associated with increased endurance and endurance performance and a reduction in perceived exertion during exercise.

While most of the research has been done on trained athletes, studies in people with lower fitness levels or sedentary lifestyles also suggest that caffeine may improve performance.

Hydration

While caffeine has a mild, short-term diuretic effect, the coffee water counteracts it.

Drinking coffee in moderation does not lead to dehydration or significant loss of body fluids; in fact, it contributes to your daily fluid intake.