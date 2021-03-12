The Coca-Cola Company will increase its investments by 27.2% in 2021

The Coca-Cola Company reported that it plans to increase its capital spending by 27.2% in 2021 compared to the previous year, to $ 1.5 billion.

If so, the company will offset part of the drop it registered in this indicator in 2020, when its expenses contracted 42.7%, to 1,177 million dollars.

With four of the top five brands of non-alcoholic sodas in the world (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Fanta and Sprite), The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company that sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories.

Either as the owner or through licensing and marketing of numerous nonalcoholic beverage brands, the company encompasses the following category groups: soft drinks; water, improved water and sports drinks; juices, dairy and vegetable drinks; tea and coffee; and energy drinks.

The capital expenditures of the company were exercised as follows:

Europe , the Middle East and Africa (2.3 percent).

, the and (2.3 percent). Latin America (0.5 percent)

(0.5 percent) North America (15.5 percent).

(15.5 percent). Asia Pacific (1.7% percent).

(1.7% percent). Global companies (22.2 percent).

Investments in bottling (40.3 percent).

Corporate (17.6 percent).

The Coca-Cola Company

While short-term uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic persists, the company expects to see improvements in its business as vaccines become more available.

The timing and availability of vaccines will differ around the world, and therefore The Coca-Cola Company believes that the rate of recovery will vary by geography, depending on both the distribution of the vaccine and other macroeconomic factors.

Therefore, the company remains flexible to adjust to short-term uncertainties, while continuing to advance the initiatives it implements to emerge stronger from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Strategy

In 2021, The Coca-Cola Company plans to increase marketing spending behind its brands to generate higher net operating income.

He also expects the return on that spending to be more favorable as mobility stabilizes and out-of-home channels regain momentum.

While many of the operating expenses that were significantly reduced in 2020 are likely to return in 2021, the company will continue to focus on generating cash flow.

Finally, the company does not intend to buy back shares in accordance with the authorized plan of its Board of Directors during the year ending December 31, 2021.

