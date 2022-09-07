The Ministry of Tourism reported on the budget spent for the Mayan Train, the most important infrastructure project of Mexico‘s current administration.

The train will interconnect the states of Campeche, Chiapas, Quintana Roo, Tabasco and Yucatán by means of passenger transportation services and a railroad network that will facilitate the exchange of goods with the rest of the country.

In general, the purpose of the project is to promote the socioeconomic development of the region, strengthen the tourism industry, diversify tourist areas, and foster social inclusion and access to greater opportunities for the population by integrating local communities into the economic activity of urban centers.

This project will connect Palenque, in Chiapas, with a route that will circle the Yucatan Peninsula and connect Escarcega and the city of Campeche with the Yucatan cities of Merida and Valladolid, and with the Quintana Roo cities of Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Tulum and Chetumal, before reconnecting with the Peninsula through the largest Mayan archaeological site in the region, called Calakmul.

This within a framework of territorial planning and protection of the environment and cultural heritage.

In the Federal Expenditure Budget 2022, resources were allocated to the project for an amount of 79,644 million pesos.

As of June, a total of 51,428.2 million pesos had been spent on the acquisition of rolling stock, rails and right of way, payment of services and consultancy, maintenance of catenaries for relocation, mobility and operation, as well as the execution of works.

Budget

As of June 30, 2022, and according to what was reported in the Follow-up of Financial and Physical Progress, the following progress was recorded in the execution of contracts for each section of the Mayan Train:

– Section 1 Palenque-Escárcega, 17.7% in contract execution. Work has been carried out on 216 kilometers of the route.

– Section 2 Escárcega- Calkiní, 24.5% of the contract execution. Works have been carried out on 202.8 kilometers of the route.

– Section 3 Calkiní- Izamal, 16.5% of the contract execution. Works have been carried out on 143.1 kilometers of the route.

– Section 4 Izamal- Cancun, 23.7% in the execution of the contract. Work has been carried out on 141 kilometers of the route.

– Section 5 South Playa del Carmen North to Tulum North, 1.5% in the execution of the contract. Work has been performed on 27.3 kilometers of the route.

– Campeche Beltway, 2.8% of contract execution. Work has been performed on 3.7 kilometers of the route.

– Sections 5 North, 6 and 7 are in the process of developing the executive project.