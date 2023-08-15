The brewing and soft drinks industry in Chile

The Chilean beer industry had an estimated size of 1,036 million liters in 2022, which is a year-on-year variation with no change, according to Compañía Cervecerías Unidas.

While the main packaging presentations are non-returnable aluminum cans, returnable and non-returnable glass bottles, the predominant distribution channels are the off-premise channel, the latter consisting mainly of liquor and convenience stores, and supermarkets.

On the other hand, the non-alcoholic beverage market in Chile is composed of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages.

The main types of carbonated beverages are colas, non-colas and carbonated bottled mineral water.

On the other hand, non-carbonated beverages are fruit juices, functional beverages and non-carbonated bottled mineral, purified and flavored water.

The main packaging presentations for the non-alcoholic categories are non-returnable and returnable plastic bottles.

In 2022, the Chilean carbonated soft drinks industry had an estimated size of 2,344 million liters, this is a year-on-year decline of 0.6 percent.

Brewing industry

Chile’s most important manufacturing activities include the food and beverage industry, the chemical industry, the beverage and tobacco industry, the pulp and paper industry, the petroleum paper and printing industry, the chemical industry, and the metal products industry.

In other areas, the water industry had an estimated size of 865 million liters in 2022; the nectars and juices industry had an estimated size of 396 million liters; and the functional beverages industry had a size of 216 million liters.

ProChile‘s activity focuses on several key areas: support for the internationalization of small and medium-sized enterprises and innovative companies; participation in international fairs; the promotion of specific products through programs such as: Sabores de Chile (support for the export of national food and beverages abroad) and Chilean Wine Tour (dedicated to the promotion of Chilean wine abroad); and the creation and launch of sectoral brands, for example Pisco Chile, Salmón de Chile or Fruits from Chile, to give recognition to a certain sector.

ProChile also offers guidance and training services to exporters, conducts studies of potential markets and provides information about them to potential exporters.