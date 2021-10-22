The alternative beverages market is worth US $ 60.5 billion

National wholesale sales in the United States in 2020 for the alternative beverages category totaled $ 60.5 billion, Beverage Marketing Corporation estimated.

That amount represents an increase of approximately 1.8% over estimated domestic wholesale sales in the United States in 2019.

The «alternative» beverage category combines non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, individual juices and fruit drinks, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and flavored, unflavored drinks and enhanced, with “new age” beverages, including sodas that are considered natural, fizzy juices and flavored fizzy drinks.

As part of that market, Monster Beverage Corporation claims that it experiences competition from new entrants in the energy drink and energy drink categories.

Various companies that market and distribute iced teas, coffees, juice cocktails, improved waters and sports drinks in various higher volume packages in glass and plastic bottles (including BODYARMOR, Vitamin Water, CORE, Snapple, Arizona, Ocean Spray, Honest Tea, Gold Peak Tea, Powerade, Gatorade Bolt 24, and Starbucks) and 12- and 16-ounce cans (such as Mountain Dew Kickstart and Amp Game Fuel), have added complementary ingredients to their products in order to market them as «functional» energy drinks. or that they have «functional» benefits.

Alternative beverage and competition

Monster Beverage competes not only for consumer preference, but also for maximum marketing, sales, and service efforts from its multi-brand licensed bottlers, brokers and distributors, many of whom have a primary affiliation with competing companies and brands.

Their products compete with all liquid soft drinks and in many cases with products of much larger and in some cases better funded competitors, including the products of numerous national and international renowned producers such as TCCC, PepsiCo, Keurig Dr Pepper and Red Bull GmbH.

Nationally, their energy drinks compete directly with Red Bull, Rockstar, Amp and Amp GameFuel, Venom, VPX Redline, 5-Hour Energy Shots, MiO Energy, Stacker 2, VPX Bang, V8 + Energy, Uptime, hi * ball, CELSIUS, C4, Alani Nu, 3D Energy, Coca-Cola Energy, ZOA Energy, Rowdy Energy and many other brands.

In 2020, PepsiCo acquired Rockstar and entered into an agreement with VPX to distribute VPX Bang products in the United States.

PepsiCo also markets and / or distributes additional products in that market segment, such as Pepsi Max, Mountain Dew, Mountain Dew Kickstart and Mountain Dew Amp Game Fuel.

Outside market

Internationally, Monster Beverage energy drinks compete with Red Bull (including still Red Bull in China and Asia), Rockstar, V-Energy, Lucozade, Coca-Cola Energy, and numerous local and private label brands that generally differ from country to country, such as HELL, Amper, Shock, Tiger, Fearless, Boost, TNT, Shark, Dragon, Score, Sting, Hot 6, Suntory ZONE, Battery, Bullit, Flash Up, Black, Non-Stop, Bomba, Semtex , Vive 100, Dark Dog, Speed, Guarana, M-150, Lipovitan, Bacchus, Volt, Bolt, Mr. Big, Boom, Raptor, Amp, Fusion, Hi-Tiger, Eastroc Super Drink, Carabao, Power Horse, XL, Crazy Tiger, Effect, Missile, Nocco, Adrenaline Rush, Real Gold, War Horse, BLU and many other international brands.