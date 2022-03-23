The 7 main providers of Elektra and Italika

The seven main external providers for Elektra and Italika are: LoncinGroup, Chongquing Rato Power, RadiomóvilDipsa, AT&T, Mabe, Whirlpool, Motorola and Pegaso PCS.

Together, they represented approximately 65% ​​of Elektra and Italika’s accumulated purchases of merchandise from external suppliers in 2020.

The company has no dependency on a particular supplier.

In particular, in Italika’s motorcycle business, as the Chinese New Year coincided in 2020 with the lockdown in China, Italika experienced delays in the supply of some components of some of its motorcycle models for only five weeks.

Since then, the supply and assembly of motorcycles has returned to normal levels.

During 2020, motorcycle sales increased 19% compared to 2019, due to people’s fear of using public transport, their lack of means to buy a car, and the use of motorcycles for the delivery of goods and services.

Italika, Elektra’s own brand of motorcycles, provides access to their own transportation to the majority of the Mexican population, allowing them to be more efficient in their daily activities in a comfortable and reliable way.

The brand also has a presence in Guatemala, Honduras and Panama.

Elektra

With more than 4,100 points of contact, Italika has not only reached a share of over 60% in the Mexican motorcycle market, but has also established itself as a 100% Mexican brand that provides technical support to its products.

Likewise, Italika reports an installed capacity of 750,000 motorcycles per year.

Italika has the support of more than 870 Authorized Service Centers in Mexico and nearly 200 in Central and South America, a line of original spare parts and qualified personnel throughout the country.

Grupo Elektra is the leading financial services and specialized retail company in Latin America, aimed at socioeconomic levels C+, C, C- and D+.

In addition, it is the largest provider of short-term non-bank loans in the United States through its subsidiary PurposeFinancial, aimed at the middle class of that country.

As of December 31, 2020, it operated 6,601 points of contact through its Elektra, Salinas y Rocha, Banco Azteca stores and PurposeFinancial branches in the United States; Of these, 5,172 are located in four Latin American countries: Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and Panama, and 1,429 PurposeFinancial branches are in the United States.

