The 5 largest avocado exporters to the United States

The top five avocado exporters to the United States are, in descending order: Mexico, Peru, Chile, the Dominican Republic, and Colombia.

In fact, they are practically the only exporters of this fruit to that market.

According to projections by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Latin American countries dominate the world export market, with 85% of exports, and this share is expected to increase to 89% in the next 10 years, mainly as a result of a significant expansion of the sector in Mexico, especially to satisfy the growing demand from the United States and the European Union.

In 2019, Mexico’s avocado exports to the U.S. market totaled $ 2.453 billion, a year-on-year increase of 18.4 percent.

FAO estimates that global avocado production reached 9.2 million tons by 2028, more than two and a half times its level in 2009. The concentration of countries and regions is high in avocado production, with the top 10 producing countries representing more than 80% of world production and around 73% of production taking place in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Avocado exports

In response to the increase in world demand, the WTO projects that production in Mexico, the world’s largest individual producer, grow 2.9% annually over the next 10 years.

The production has also taken root in other countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, especially in Colombia, but also in the Dominican Republic and Peru, where production volumes have more than tripled in the last decade and are projected to expand. even more.

In 2019, Peru’s avocado exports to the United States totaled $ 226 million (an increase of 27.7% year-on-year), followed by those of Chile (42 million, a decrease of 32%), the Dominican Republic (36.6 million, a decrease of 0.3%) and Colombia (3.6 million and an advance of 500 percent).

