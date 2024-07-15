The 3 investment promotion actions in Mexico

The Mexican government has implemented three major investment promotion actions in Mexico in the last two years.On July 26, 2023, Mexico launched the Single Window for Investors, a tool designed as a single point of contact to provide advice and legal security in the investment process, as well as to minimize the possibility of corruption.On the same day, Mexico also created the Single Registry of Investment Projects, a no-cost electronic public registry that seeks to facilitate the management of investments of at least US$100 million in the country.These are the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) arrivals to Mexico:

2020: 28.2 billion dollars.

2021: 33.47 billion dollars.

2022: 36.32 billion dollars.

2023: 36.06 billion dollars.

Investment promotion in Mexico

As a third action, in September 2022, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Mexican office of the United Nations Development Program presented a new mechanism.This mechanism is called Investment Facilitation and Promotion Abroad. Its objective is to strengthen private sector and local government initiatives.In addition, it seeks to help promote abroad and attract foreign investment. It also supports international companies in the execution of their investment projects in Mexico.

Regulations

Mexico’s Foreign Investment Law creates a legal framework to encourage foreign investment. At the same time, it imposes some limited restrictions.For example, it allows foreign investors to hold 100% of the equity of a Mexican company if certain conditions are met.In addition, the law specifies which economic activities are reserved only for government or Mexican investors. It also establishes limits for foreign investment in certain areas, where it cannot exceed 10%, 25%, 30% or 49% without the approval of the Foreign Investment Commission.In May 2019, ProMéxico, a public trust that was previously overseen by the Ministry of Economy, was dissolved and the trust transferred its responsibilities to the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.