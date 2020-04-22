Nota Destacada
The 10 leading states in exports of Mexico
Redacción Opportimes Send an email Make 6 horas
Publicidad
TagsAdministration Service Tax analysis articles auto parts Automated Comprehensive Customs System automobiles Baja California Bajío Banco de México Banxico CADEPA cars central region Chihuahua classification Coahuila computers country CTE-ECE Decentralized Capture System of the Customs Request ECLAC Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean economies exports of Mexico gasoline GECE Goods Guanajuato Inegi insulated conductors for electricity investment iron Jalisco machinery México Ministry of Economy Ministry of Finance and Public Credit National Institute of Statistics and Geography north Nuevo León oil PLASTICS Puebla SAAI SAT SE SHCP Sonora Specialized Technical Committee on Foreign Trade Statistics State of Mexico states Statistics steel Tamaulipas telephones televisions The 10 leading states in exports of Mexico trade relations trucks United States Working Group on Foreign Trade Statistics world World Trade Organization WTO