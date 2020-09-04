The 10 largest silver mines in Mexico

El Saucito, owned by Fresnillo plc, was placed in the first position among the largest silver mines in Mexico in 2019, according to data from the Mexican Mining Chamber (Camimex).

Then the silver mines of Peñasquito (Newmont), San Julián (Fresnillo plc), Fresnillo (Fresnillo plc), La Colorada (Pan American Silver) and San José (Fortuna Silver) were located.

With annualized information from Inegi, silver mining production was 187.8 million ounces in 2019, 3.5% less than that corresponding to 2018.

Other of the most important silver mines in the country were: Palmarejo (Coeur Mining), San Dimas (First Majestic Silver), la Ciénega (Fresnillo plc) and Tizapa (Peñoles industries).

Silver mines

The mines that had a deficit in their production were the following:

The operations of Fresnillo plc, “Saucito” and “Fresnillo”, in Zacatecas, “San Julián” in Chihuahua and “La Ciénega” in Durango, presented decreases of 13.3%, 14.0%, 11.1% and 3.4%, respectively, due to lower ore grades.

“Peñasquito”, in Zacatecas, had a drop in its tonnage due to illegal blockades.

For its part, Industrias Peñoles showed a 23.5% decrease in its “Sabinas” mine, in Zacatecas, affected by lower grades.

“San Sebastián”, from Hecla Mining, in Durango, had a decrease of 8.3%, due to lower concentrations of the mineral.

In Sinaloa, “San Rafael” from Americas Gold and Silver indicated that its silver reserves have been decreasing.

The operations that presented increases in their volumes were:

First Majestic had a significant increase in its “San Dimas” mines, in Durango, with 74.1% and “La Encantada”, in Coahuila, with 92.3% compared to the previous year, due to the high grade of the mineral.

Other operations that contributed to silver production during this year were Fresnillo plc with the “Piritas Plant”, with 1.2 million ounces; Excellon Resources “La Platosa” with 1.1 million ounces; “El Compás”, by Endeavor Silver, with 104,377 ounces and the reopening of Grupo México’s “San Martín” mine, which contributed 1.2 million ounces to national production.

