The 10 largest HRI companies in Mexico

OYO Rooms, Grupo Posadas and City Express are among the top 10 companies in the hotel, restaurant and institutional services (HRI) segment in Mexico.

Other relevant companies are IHG Group, Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Best Western, Misión Hotels and Grupo Real Turismo.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released this classification as part of a report on the Mexican market.

Mexico ranked seventh among the most visited countries in 2020 despite Covid-19, as the country did not restrict international arrivals by plane.

However, the HRI industries suffered due to the pandemic. Since tourism represents 8.1% of Mexico’s GDP, the slope in HRI negatively affected Mexico’s economy.

During 2020 the number of international visitors was 13 million with an average expenditure of 1,033 dollars.

In particular, OYO Rooms is an Indian multinational company that has expanded globally with thousands of hotels, vacation homes and millions of rooms in more than 80 countries, including India, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, Nepal, China, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Philippines, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Vietnam, USA and more.

HRI

For the Grupo Posadas company, the tourism industry is susceptible to a wide variety of factors, from changes in consumer habits and preferences and international security, terrorism, through pandemics and natural disasters, political factors, among others.

An example of this are the events that occurred during 2020: the worst year in the history of tourism according to the World Tourism Organization, with 1,000 million fewer international arrivals.

Without a doubt, the effects of the pandemic at the end of 2020 are an unprecedented impact on the global economy and tourism in particular. In an environment of uncertainty derived from the fluctuation of the control measures established in different countries.

In general, Grupo Posadas hotels compete with various hotel operators in Mexico and internationally,

The main competitors of the Live Aqua and Grand Fiesta Americana hotels in terms of the number of rooms are other international and Mexican chains such as: InterContinental, JW Marriott, Quinta Real, among others.

