The 10 largest fruit exporters in the world

If it is about highlighting the main fruit exporters in the world, in that classification are the United States, Spain, the Netherlands, Mexico and China.

There were only two nations above 10 billion dollars in foreign sales: the United States (14.305 million dollars) and Spain (10.941 million).

While walnuts, red fruits (strawberries, raspberries and blueberries, for example), grapes and apples stood out in US exports, in Spanish shipments citrus fruits, red fruits, melons and peaches stood out.

A pause to understand something in context: Fruits and vegetables have many similarities with respect to their compositions, growing and harvesting methods, storage and processing properties.

In fact, according to the FAO, many vegetables can be considered fruits in the true botanical sense. Botanically, fruits are those parts of the plant that harbor seeds. Therefore, items such as tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplants, peppers, and others would be classified as fruits on this basis.

However, the important distinction between fruits and vegetables has been made based on use. Those vegetable elements that are generally eaten with the main course of a meal are considered vegetables. Those commonly eaten for dessert are considered fruits. That is the distinction made by the food processor, certain marketing laws, and the consuming public, and this distinction will be followed throughout this document.

Fruit exporters

Other countries that sold the most fruit abroad were the Netherlands, with a total of 7.913 million dollars, and Mexico, with 7.329 million dollars. Both export mainly avocados, red fruits and citrus.

Then China came in fifth place. Apples, citrus fruits and grapes were among its best-selling products. Its foreign sales were 7,069 million dollars, according to data from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Next, among the largest fruit exporters, the following were positioned: Chile (5,802 million dollars), Vietnam (5,088 million), Turkey (4,830 million), Thailand (4,204 million) and Italy (4,079 million).