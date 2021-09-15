The 10 largest exporters of fuels and mining products in the world

The United States remained in the lead of the 10 largest exporters of fuels and mining products in the world in 2020, with 201 billion dollars, reported the World Trade Organization (WTO).

There, production at the mines, which includes the extraction of crude oil and natural gas and represents 15% of industrial production, increased 1.2% in July.

At the beginning of the pandemic, energy prices in the United States plummeted, weighing on mining production.

However, energy prices have risen sharply as the US economy has reopened.

During the year to July 2021, mining production increased 12.1%, although it is still 8.4% below its pre-pandemic level, according to the United States Department of the Treasury.

Largest exporters of fuels

External sales of fuels and mining products in the world registered a year-on-year fall of 23.9% in 2020, due to a drop in energy prices and demand.

Other countries highlighted as exporters of fuels in 2020 were: Russia (171,000 million dollars), United Arab Emirates (155,000 million), Saudi Arabia (135,000 million), Australia (132,000 million) and the European Union (extra-bloc, 126,000 million) .

While the value of world merchandise exports fell 8% in 2020, trade in services contracted 21%.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the WTO, has said that the most severe impacts of the pandemic were felt in the second quarter of the year, when trade in services fell by a record 30% due to travel and transportation they were seriously affected, while trade in goods fell 23%, both in value terms.