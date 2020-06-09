The 10 largest cosmetic markets in the world

The 10 largest markets for cosmetics, fragrances and toiletries were led by the United States, China and Japan in 2019, according to data exposed by Natura & Co Holding.

In total, this sector totaled $ 499.6 billion worldwide in 2019, according to the company, which reports data from Euromonitor International.

Other major cosmetic markets were: Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, France, South Korea and Italy.

The Brazilian company is a global cosmetics group comprising three iconic brands (as of December 31, 2019 and four after its acquisition of Avon) and the largest cosmetics, hygiene and cosmetics multinational in Brazil. It has operations in Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania and South America.

The cosmetics, fragrances and toiletries market is very competitive, both in Brazil and in other markets in which it operates.

In general, strong brands and new product launches are important to attract and retain customers.

Cosmetics markets

In the five years ended December 31, 2019, the markets in which Natura operates have grown 1.4 times faster than the global average.

The cosmetics, fragrances and merchandise markets ranking is based on data on retail value sales at retail prices.

The success of operations in most business segments where we operate depends on several factors related to consumer spending and consumer income, including general business conditions, interest rates, inflation, availability of credit. consumer, taxes, consumer confidence in future economic conditions, employment and wage levels.

The United States market was $ 92.9 billion in 2019, with an average annual rise of 0.5% from 2017 to 2019; while that of China added up, 69.2 billion dollars, with an annual average increase of 10.8% in the same period.

