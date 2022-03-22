The 10 largest car producers in the world

China remained in the first position among the world’s largest car producers in 2021, with 21 million 407,962 units, a year-on-year increase of 1%, according to OICA.

Then they were located, in descending order: Japan (6 million 619,242 units), India (3 million 631,095), South Korea (3 million 162,727) and Germany (3 million 096,165).

In general, the automotive industry has been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the current shortage of semiconductors.

Throughout 2020, the demand for semiconductors changed significantly as a result of the pandemic.

Automotive demand fell sharply in the first half of 2020 due to pandemic-related shutdowns.

At the same time, demand for consumer electronics increased due to work from home and the proliferation of connected devices.

Trending The 10 countries with the most Siemens Gamesa wind turbines

In the second half of 2020, according to component maker Visteon, automotive production rebounded faster than expected, resulting in demand for 200-millimeter wafers outpacing supply and laying the groundwork for an environment of offer adjusted in 2021.

In the first half of 2021, the supply of semiconductors was further affected by a winter storm in Texas and a fire at a semiconductor supplier’s facility in Japan.

Additionally, the Covid-19 outbreaks in mid-2021 in Southeast Asia negatively impacted several back-end processing facilities that perform semiconductor assembly and testing.

Car producers

Visteon expects the industry’s vehicle volumes to increase in 2022 due to strong consumer demand and historically low inventory levels at auto dealerships.

However, vehicle production volumes will continue to be negatively affected due to the continuing shortage of semiconductors.

Visteon believes that the magnitude of the impact on its financial statements and results of operations and cash flows will depend on the evolution of the semiconductor supply shortage, related plant production schedules and supply chain impacts.

Other notable car producers were: Brazil (1,707,851 units), Spain (1,662,174), United States (1,563,060), Czech Republic (1,105,223) and Slovakia (1 million).

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...