The 10 largest avocado importers in the world

The United States led the world’s largest avocado importers in 2020, with inbound shipments of $ 2.541 million.

From the angle of the American company Mission Produce, there are multiple factors that contribute to the growth of the avocado industry.

First of all, a determining factor is the growing interest in healthy eating and the focus on nutrient-dense foods.

Avocados contain nearly 20 vitamins and minerals, as well as monounsaturated fats (commonly known as «good» fats), which can help the body absorb nutrients like vitamin A, D, K, and E.

Who else led imports? The Netherlands (1,030 million dollars), France (518 million), Spain (389 million) and Germany (371 million.

Because of the above, avocado is considered a superfood given its superior nutritional quality and functional benefits.

In addition to health and wellness trends, the year-round accessibility of ready-to-eat avocados has also been a significant growth driver, driven by improved global sourcing and ripening schedules.

Avocado importers

Specifically in the United States, the avocado market is highly competitive with more than 100 US avocado marketers and / or importers, such as the Calavo company, seeking to source avocados from more than 25,000 independent USDA certified growers around the world. .

Based on information Calavo has from various industry sources, he believes that he is consistently among the largest avocado marketers in the United States from a volume, sales and profitability perspective.

The company attributes its solid position as one of the main avocado distributors to the competitiveness of the returns per pound it pays and the communication and service it maintains with its producers.

Additionally, it believes that its diversified product assortment, consistent product quality, and value-added programs give it a competitive advantage in serving retail and foodservice customers.

Other more of the leading avocado importers in the world in 2020, according to the World Trade Organization (WTO), are: United Kingdom (346 million dollars), Canada (235 million), Japan (225 million), Russia (122 million) and Australia (108 million).