The 10 countries that send the most students to the United States

China, India, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea rank as the countries that send the most students to study in the United States.

These four countries also account for the largest number of foreign students in the United States pursuing higher studies in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

In recent years, the presence of students from those nations in US educational institutions has steadily increased.

This increase has drawn the attention of legislators interested in the possible effects on higher education institutions, the United States workforce, economic competitiveness, immigration and national security.

Top 10 Countries of Origin for Foreign STEM Students in the United States

SY2017-2018

Other relevant countries in this indicator are: Iran, Nepal, Taiwan, Vietnam, Kuwait and Canada.

Students and Powers

The Chinese represent the largest portion of foreign students in the United States today.

The United States values ​​the contributions of Chinese students and researchers. As of 2019, the number of Chinese students and researchers in the United States has reached a record high, while the number of student visa denials to Chinese applicants has steadily decreased.

According to a White House report, the United States strongly supports the principles of open academic discourse and welcomes international students and researchers who engage in legitimate academic activities.

“We are improving processes to rule out the small minority of Chinese applicants who attempt to enter the United States with false pretenses or malicious intent. In the United States research community, federal agencies, such as the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Energy, have updated or clarified regulations and procedures to ensure compliance with applicable standards of conduct and reporting, in order to to improve transparency and prevent conflicts of interest, “says the White House document.

The Joint National Research Environment Committee of the National Council for Science and Technology is developing standards for federally funded research and best practices for research institutions in the United States.

In addition, the Department of Defense is working to ensure that beneficiaries do not have contracts with China’s talent recruitment programs, while continuing to welcome foreign investigators.

Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado