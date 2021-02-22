Textron raises Bell revenue 1.7% in 2020

The American company Textron Inc. reported that it increased 1.7% its revenue from its Bell segment in 2020, to $ 3.309 million.

Overall, Textron is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aeronautical, defense, industrial and financial businesses to offer its customers innovative products and services.

Through its five segments, the company operates around the world: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial.

In particular, Bell is one of the world’s leading suppliers of military and commercial helicopters, tilt-rotor aircraft, and related parts and services.

In addition, it supplies advanced military helicopters and provides parts and support services to the United States government and military customers outside of that country.

Bell’s main US government programs are for the production and support of the V-22 tilt-rotor aircraft and H-1 helicopters.

Bell is a leading helicopter supplier to the United States government and, in association with The Boeing Company, the only supplier of military tilt-rotor aircraft.

Bell

Tiltrotor aircraft are designed to provide the benefits of both helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

Through its strategic alliance with Boeing, Bell produces and supports the V-22 tilt-rotor aircraft primarily for the US Department of Defense, and also offers this aircraft to other countries under the government-sponsored foreign military sales program. from United States

The H-1 helicopter program includes a utility model, the UH-1Y, and an advanced attack model, the AH-1Z, which have 84% parts in common between them.

Although the US Marine Corps is the primary customer for H-1 helicopters, it also sells these helicopters under the US government sponsored foreign military sales program.

Through its commercial business, Bell is a leading provider of commercially certified and supporting helicopters to corporate, private, law enforcement, utility and emergency medical helicopter operators, and the governments of the United States.

Bell produces a variety of commercial aircraft types, including single and twin-engine light helicopters and twin-engine medium helicopters, along with other related products.

Commercial helicopters currently offered by Bell include the 429, 407GXi, 412EPX, 412EPI, 412EP, 505 Jet Ranger X, and Huey II.

