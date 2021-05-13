Textile and clothing exports from Mexico to the US rise 2.9%

Textile and clothing exports from Mexico to the United States registered a growth of 2.9% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021, to 650 million dollars.

After having a 2% annual drop in 2020, to 2.51 billion dollars, these external sales from Mexico therefore showed a change in trend at the beginning of the current year.

Within Mexico’s textile and clothing exports in the first quarter of 2021, those corresponding to clothing totaled 191 million dollars, an advance of 3.7 percent.

As for the rest of external sales (not clothing), these were for 459 million dollars, a growth of 2.6% year-on-year.

As part of the latter subdivision, yarn exports fell 16% to $ 83 million.

In turn, fabric exports rose 18.5%, to 175 million dollars.

Lastly, sales of other made-up textile articles (bedspreads, towels, bags, etc.) totaled $ 200 million, with no annual percentage change, according to data from the United States Department of Commerce.

Textile and clothing exports

The global apparel industry is characterized by ever-changing fashion trends and consumer preferences, including the ever-increasing shift towards digital branding and social media communication, and by rapid replication. of new products by competitors.

In addition, according to Levi Strauss & Co., the apparel industry is also affected by changes in consumer preferences regarding spending categories in general, including changes from traditional consumer spending to spending ” experimental ”and sustainable products.

Companies in the sector face a variety of competitive challenges in the global apparel industry, and competition has increased over the years due to factors such as:

International expansion and a greater presence of vertically integrated specialized stores.

Expansion to electronic commerce by new and existing competitors.

The proliferation of private labels and exclusive brands offered by department stores, chain stores and mass channel retailers.

The introduction of lines of jeans, sportswear, and casual wear by well-known and successful sportswear companies.

Transition of apparel companies that traditionally relied on wholesale distribution channels to their own retail distribution network.

