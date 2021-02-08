Tesla invests $ 1,500 in bitcoins

The American company Tesla reported on Monday that it invested 1.5 billion dollars in bitcoins.

In January 2021, the company updated its investment policy to give itself more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on its cash that are not required to maintain adequate operating liquidity.

As part of the policy, which was approved by the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors, Tesla may invest a portion of such cash in certain alternative reserve assets, including digital assets, gold bars, gold exchange-traded funds, and others. assets as specified in the future.

Thereafter, Tesla invested a total of $ 1.5 billion in bitcoins under this policy.

Also, the business may acquire and hold digital assets from time to time or over the long term.

Additionally, Tesla expects to begin accepting bitcoins as a form of payment for its products in the near future, subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis, which may or may not be settled once received.

Digital asset prices have been in the past and can remain very volatile, even as a result of various associated risks and uncertainties.

For example, according to Tesla, the prevalence of these assets is a relatively recent trend and their long-term adoption by investors, consumers, and businesses is unpredictable.

Furthermore, its lack of physical form, its dependence on technology for its creation, existence and transactional validation, and its decentralization can subject its integrity to the threat of malicious attacks and technological obsolescence.

Finally, the extent to which securities laws or other regulations apply or may apply in the future to such assets is unclear and may change in the future.

Tesla designs, manufactures and sells electric cars, components for the propulsion of electric vehicles and household batteries.

