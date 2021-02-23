Ternium cuts its steel shipments by 9% in 2020

Ternium reported on Tuesday that it had a 9% year-on-year decrease in its steel shipments in 2020, to 11 million 360,000 tons.

Today, Ternium is the main flat steel producer in Latin America with an annual crude steel production capacity of 12.4 million tons.

Through subsidiaries in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States, and Central America, the company has regional manufacturing facilities, service centers, and distribution networks.

In addition, Ternium participates in the control group of Usiminas, a leading steel company in the Brazilian market.

In 2020, the company registered iron shipments of 3 million 797,000 tons (an increase of 6% at the annual rate).

It also reported net sales of $ 8.735 million, a decrease of 14% compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, the company’s operating income was $ 1.08 billion, an increase of 25% year-on-year.

Ternium

The company’s clients range from small businesses to large global corporations in the automotive, home appliance, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), construction, capital goods, containers, food and energy industries in the Americas industries.

Ternium supplies a wide range of high value-added steel products and has advanced customer integration systems that allow it to differentiate itself from its competitors by offering sophisticated products and services.

Ternium’s main steel markets fell back in 2020, negatively affected by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on economic activity.

However, a slump in steel demand during the second quarter gave way to a steady recovery during the second half of the year, helped by a gradual rebuilding of inventories and some shift in consumption patterns towards consumer durables and housing.

Company indicators

Consequently, total steel shipments in 2020 reached 11.4 million tons, 1.2 million tons less compared to 2019, mainly reflecting lower shipments of slabs to third parties and finished steel in the Mexican market.

Consolidation of the sector

December 2016

Baosteel Group Corporation and Wuhan Iron and Steel Corporation merge to create China Baowu Steel Group Corporation, or Baowu Steel Group, which became the world’s second largest steel producer.

March 2017

NSSMC acquires a majority stake in Nisshin Steel Company Limited, a Japanese steel company.

May 2018

Tata Steel acquires a majority stake in the bankrupt Indian steel company Bhushan Steel Limited.

June 2018

tkAG and Tata Steel signed a 50/50 joint venture to combine European steel activities, creating Europe’s second largest flat steel supplier.

October 2018

Essar Steel India Limited’s committee of creditors approves a resolution plan presented by ArcelorMittal, a step towards gaining control of the bankrupt steel company.

