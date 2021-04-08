Ternium builds research and development center in Mexico

Ternium is building a new research and development center in Mexico, where it is also modernizing a steel corrosion testing laboratory.

With 20,173 employees at the end of 2020 (310 less than a year earlier), Ternium is the main flat steel producer in Latin America with an annual crude steel production capacity of 12.4 million tons.

Through regional manufacturing plants, service centers, and its own distribution network, the company operates in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States, and Central America.

The company‘s research facilities include laboratories in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina, to test product performance and simulate production processes.

Recently, Ternium has strengthened its research infrastructure with the incorporation of a new pilot coking plant in Argentina and the modernization of a steel corrosion testing laboratory in Mexico.

In addition, the company has started the construction of a new research and development center in Mexico.

The new state-of-the-art facility, expected to open in 2021, will incorporate new equipment to test product performance.

So far, the ongoing pandemic has disrupted the collaboration of universities and research laboratories with Ternium.

Once the pandemic recedes, the company hopes to normalize these activities that, prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, involved more than 50 institutions from both the public and private sectors.

The goal is to design and develop the best solutions to support an agenda for better and more sustainable steel.

The research covers the entire production cycle, from primary steelmaking and metallurgy, to rolling and cladding.

Ternium is a member of WorldAutoSteel, an organization comprising some of the world’s leading steel producers.

Under the auspices of worldsteel, the group regularly updates the automotive industry on upcoming new steel capacities available to meet its design and manufacturing requirements.

