Tequila exports grew 38.9% in the first half of 2021

Tequila exports registered a year-on-year growth of 38.9% in the first half of 2021.

With this, these external sales reached 1,448 million dollars and a record.

The name tequila was adopted from the region that gave rise to it approximately two centuries ago.

Tequila exports

Already in Mexico there are 1,442 original bottled tequila brands certified by the Tequila Regulatory Council.

After totaling $ 1,646 million in 2018, these flows grew to $ 1,964 million in 2019 and $ 2,442 million in 2020.

On the other hand, the blue Agave tequilana Weber is a perennial plant from arid areas, with a shrubby habit, which is distinguished by its long, narrow and rigid blue stalks, which are the stems of the leaves.

In the center of the pineapple the natural juice accumulates, which has high contents of fructose and other vitamin properties, as well as fat particles that give it its distinctive taste and smell.

Until 2019, Mexico had planted some 103,000 hectares of this crop, of which 12.2% were in production, because on average it must wait 7 to 8 years for the plant to be cut (jimar is the name given to this process).

What else about this product? It is shaped like a pineapple, from where its leaves come out, which sometimes end in a sharp point. The pineapple or head of the agave is the usable part.

To obtain tequila, six processes are carried out: cutting or jima, cooking of the “pineapple”, crushing, fermentation, distillation and aging.

After beer, berries and avocado, tequila exports are ranked fourth among the largest external sales of agri-food in Mexico.

Among the most important tequila houses are: Tequila Cuervo, Tequila Sauza, Casa Herradura, Pernod Ricard México, Productos Finos de Agave, Tequila Don Julio (Diageo), Tequila Centinela, Tequila Siete Leguas, Tequila San Matías de Jalisco and Bacardi & Cazadores.