Televisa, how many properties, plants and equipment do you have?

Televisa concentrates its television production operations in four locations in Mexico City, 14 studios in San Ángel, 12 studios located in Chapultepec, three studios in Santa Fe and one studio in Rojo Gómez.

The company owns substantially all of these studies.

Televisa’s wholly-owned or majority-owned local television stations have a total of 45 production studios.

In addition, the company owns other properties used in connection with its operations, including a training center, technical operations facilities, studios, workshops, television and repeater stations, and office facilities.

In addition, Televisa owns the Azteca Stadium, with capacity for approximately 84,500 people, through a trust agreement that was renewed in 1993 for a period of 30 years and can be extended for additional periods.

Taken together, these properties, excluding the Azteca Stadium, currently represent approximately 6.2 million square feet of space, of which more than 4.4 million square feet are located in and around Mexico City, and approximately 1.8 million square feet are found outside of Mexico City and the surrounding areas.

Televisa’s main offices are located in Santa Fe, Mexico City, while each of its television stations has individual transmission facilities located in Mexico.

Its cable television companies, publications and Mexican DTH satellite service, as well as the radio business of Radiópolis are located in Mexico City.

Radiópolis owns the equipment and facilities for transmission and production of radio stations located outside of Mexico City.

Abroad

It also owns or leases more than 170,012 square feet of property in the United States, Latin America, Spain, and Switzerland in connection with its operations there.

