Televisa decreased its external content sales by 6.1%

Televisa reported external content sales for a value of 10,684 million pesos in 2020, a decrease of 6.1% compared to the previous year.

Televisa’s Content segment classifies the Group’s content revenue sources as follows:

Advertising.

Network subscription income.

Licensing and Distribution.

Thus, Televisa obtained sales abroad for advertising of 169 million pesos in 2020.

In addition, its network subscription income totaled 1,144 million pesos and from license and distribution totaled 8,224 million pesos.

Televisa

The company’s advertising revenue is derived mainly from the sale of advertising time in Grupo Televisa’s television broadcasting operations.

On the other hand, the network subscription income is derived from the national and international programming services provided to the independent cable television systems in Mexico and the direct-to-home (“DTH”) cable and satellite television businesses of the Group.

These programming services for cable television and pay-per-view companies are provided in Mexico, other Latin American countries, the United States, and Europe.

Likewise, the programming services consist of both programming produced by the Group and programming produced by third parties.

To conclude, licensing and distribution revenue is derived from international program licensing and distribution fees. The Group’s television programming is licensed and distributed to clients abroad, including Univision.

Contents

Televisa licenses its programs and its rights to programs produced by other television stations and pay television providers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Europe and Africa.

In doing so, we collect license fees based on the size of the market for which the license is granted or on a percentage of the advertising sales generated from the programming.

In addition to programming licensed to Univision, the company licensed 83,563 hours, 84,565 hours, and 74,209 hours of programming in 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively.

As of December 31, 2020, Televisa had 278,422 half hours of television programming in its library available for licensing.

Its external content sales in 2019 were for 11,381 million pesos, a decrease of 15.7 percent.

