Tariffs on imports of electric cars are eliminated in Mexico

The Ministry of Economy will eliminate tariffs on imports of electric cars starting this Friday.

In Mexico there are no specific tariff fractions to identify electric motor vehicles; However, the import duty for this type of vehicle for the transport of more than 10 people is 20% and the import duty for light electric motor vehicles, as well as for the transport of goods is 15%.

The measure was published this Thursday in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

According to the federal government, the national production of electric motor vehicles is incipient, and although some manufacturers of light motor vehicles installed in Mexico have already announced investments in production lines of electric motor vehicles, this could be incentivized by the increase in demand thereof.

The Ministry of Economy stated that in order to allow free competition and access to new clean technologies in transportation, it is important to facilitate consumer access to them and, in turn, help the national industry to observe the consumer preferences regarding the consumption of these motor vehicles without distortions in the market, for a period of little more than four years and thus, subsequently, direct a national industry of this type of motor vehicle.

Electric cars

A higher demand for electric motor vehicles would favor compliance with Mexico’s international commitments in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

For this reason, the Ministry of the Economy created two tariff fractions to identify new electric motor vehicles for the transport of 10 or more people and used light electric motor vehicles, respectively, as well as modify the description of three tariff fractions and temporarily exempt ( September 30, 2024) the import tariff of three tariff items relating to new electric motor vehicles for the transport of 10 or more people, new light electric motor vehicles and new electric motor vehicles for the transport of goods.

