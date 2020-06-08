T-MEC Certificate of Origin: 9 minimum elements of information

The certificate of origin of the Treaty between Mexico, United States and Canada (T-MEC) requires having nine minimum elements of information.

The certificate of origin is one of the key documents for a good to benefit from the preferential treatment offered by the T-MEC as it is the means by which an operator certifies its compliance with the origin requirements of the agreement.

Likewise, the certificate of origin is valid for four years from the date of issue. It operates under a self-certification scheme, so it is not required to go to any authority to obtain a new certification.

The certification by the producer and importer is also introduced, the latter for Mexico, subject to a transition period for its implementation.

Certificate of origin

A certificate of origin that is the basis for making a request for preferential tariff treatment under this Agreement must include the following elements:

Certification of Origin by the Importer, Exporter or Producer

Indicate if the certifier is the exporter, producer or importer in accordance with the

Article 5.2 (Requests for Preferential Tariff Treatment).

Certifier

Provide the name, title, address (including country), phone number, and email address of the certifier.

Exporter

Provide the name, address (including country), email address, and telephone number of the exporter, if different from the certifier. This information will not be required if the producer is completing the certification of origin and the identity of the exporter is unknown. The exporter’s address will be the place of export of the merchandise in the territory of one of the Parties.

Producer

Provide the name, address (including country), email address, and phone number of the producer, if different from the certifier or exporter, or if there are multiple producers, indicate “Various” or provide a list of producers. A person who wants this information to be kept confidential may indicate “Available at the request of the importing authorities.” The address of the producer will be the place of production of the merchandise in the territory of one of the Parties.

Importer

Provide, if known, the importer’s name, address, email address, and phone number. The importer’s address will be in the territory of one of the Parties.

Description and Tariff Classification of the Merchandise in HS 5-A-2

(a) Provide a description of the good and the HS tariff classification of the good at the 6-digit level. The description should be sufficient to relate it to the merchandise covered by the certification; and

(b) If the certificate of origin covers a single shipment of a good, indicate, if known, the number of the invoice related to the export.

Criterion of Origin

Specify the rule of origin according to which the merchandise qualifies, as established in Article 4.2 (Original Merchandise).

Global Period

Include the period if the certification covers multiple shipments of identical goods for a specified period of up to 12 months as established in Article 5.2 (Requests for Preferential Tariff Treatment).

Authorized Signature and Date

The certification must be signed and dated by the certifier and be accompanied by the following statement:

I certify that the goods described in this document qualify as originating and that the information contained in this document is true and exact. I assume the responsibility of verifying what is stated here and I promise to keep and present, if required or to make available during a verification visit, the necessary documentation that supports this certification.

Other considerations with Certificate of Origin

As of July 1, 2020, preferential tariff treatment may be requested under the T-MEC. For this, the importer will need to have a Certificate of Origin according to Annex 5-A of the T-MEC, completed by the exporter, producer or importer.

The certification of origin by the importer will enter into force in Mexico, no later than three years and six months after the entry into force of the T-MEC.

New treaty

Chapter 5 Origin Procedures of the T-MEC establishes provisions related, among others, to the certification of origin.

The objective of our country in this chapter was to modernize the certification and origin verification schemes, according to the needs of the 21st century and to promote their effective application in the new agreement.

In this chapter, the certification scheme is modernized, the format of the certificate of origin is eliminated and certification is allowed on invoice or any other commercial document, provided that minimum information data is declared.

