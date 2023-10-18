Support for the production of motorcycles, ATVs and televisions in Mexico

The Mexican government grants support, through tariff preferences, to the production of motorcycles, ATVs and televisions.

In order to facilitate supply conditions that make the motorcycle manufacturing industry competitive, through the Global Supply Chain Program, from September 2022 to June 2023, permits were granted to import inputs with preferential tariffs to two companies that reported the manufacture of 449,832 motorcycles and ATVs, and purchases of inputs from 47 domestic suppliers for an approximate value of 1.128 billion pesos.

Televisions

During the same period, in order to boost the competitiveness of the television manufacturing industry, four registrations to the Program were renewed, the same number of companies reported the manufacture of 5,646,813 televisions and purchases from 46 domestic suppliers for an approximate value of 109,697.1 million pesos.

The Ministry of Economy, through the General Directorate of Heavy Industries and High Technology (DGIPAT), has promoted policies and actions to strengthen regional and global value chains in key sectors such as the automotive, aeronautical, naval, electronics, electrical manufacturing, iron and steel, metal product manufacturing and construction industries.

These measures seek an equitable, sustainable and competitive development of these industries. The inclusion of national talent, the development of ecosystems and value chains with high national content are promoted, and social and environmental aspects are considered in decision-making to boost the growth and competitiveness of the industry, while promoting the welfare of people and orderly industrial development in the country.

Among the most notable actions we can mention that from December 1, 2018 to June 30, 2023, investments of 10,291.1 million dollars were promoted to establish and modernize production facilities for the production of new light automotive vehicles, through the authorization of quotas for import vehicles with 0% tariff, which contributed to the diversification of the domestic supply of this type of goods.