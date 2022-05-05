Strawberry imports to the US exceed US$ 1,000 M

Strawberry imports to the United States exceeded $1 billion for the first time in 2021, according to the Commerce Department.

After totaling 871 million dollars in 2019 and 849 million in 2020, strawberry imports to the United States amounted to 1,085 million in 2021.

Strawberries grow on a plant that is very low to the ground, and each strawberry has about 200 tiny seeds.

Also, the strawberry is the only fruit with seeds on the outside instead of inside.

Ripe strawberries are red and can sometimes be heart-shaped. Eight strawberries contain 140% of a child’s recommended daily intake for vitamin C and are a sweet and healthy snack.

Strawberry imports

In the United States, the strawberry production used in 2021 totaled 26.7 million quintals, slightly more than in 2020.

The harvested area was estimated at 49,400 acres, 6% more than the previous year.

At the same time, the average yield was 540 quintals per acre, 34 quintals less than the previous year.

Of the total production used, 21.7 million quintals for the fresh market and 4.97 million quintals for processing.

The value of the harvest amounted to 3,420 million dollars, 31% more than the previous season, with an average annual price of 128 per quintal.

In particular, in California, the largest producing state, strawberry acreage has been increased to try to meet anticipated demand.

Early season heat and late season rain contributed to lower than usual yields.

Strawberry imports into the United States have climbed rapidly, from $559 million in 2016.

In 2021, Mexico largely dominated the external supply, with 1,071 million dollars, followed by Canada (11 million) and Turkey (2 million).

Also in that year, US domestic production used for the estimated 21 non-citrus fruit crops totaled 15.6 million tons, down slightly from 2020.

In terms of production used, the three largest crops were grapes, apples and strawberries, which combined accounted for 78% of total non-citrus fruit production in 2021.

