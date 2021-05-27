Strawberry exports from Mexico grow 24.8%

Strawberry exports from Mexico grew 24.8% in the period from January to April 2021, at an annual rate, reaching 662 million dollars.

In terms of volume, strawberry exports were 156,800 tons, an increase of 16.3% year-on-year.

strawberries contain a wide variety of nutrients and are rich in phenolic compounds, flavonoids, and antioxidants.

In addition to the fact that strawberries taste great, all these scientific names imply that these fruits are also really good for your health.

The California Strawberry Processing Advisory Board reported that the 2020 estimated package of frozen strawberries in the United States is 359.7 million pounds, equivalent in product weight, slightly below the previous year and below the average levels of years Recent

With a lower package, below-average starting stocks, and a slight increase in demand, U.S. frozen strawberry imports were up 26% in 2020 compared to the previous year.

Between 2010-12 and 2018-20, the import share of frozen strawberry consumption increased from 32 to 42 percent.

Import volumes from Mexico, the largest supplier of frozen strawberry imports to the United States, increased 17% from 2019.

Mexico’s share of the U.S. import market declined in the past two years, to roughly 60% in 2020 from 79% in 2018, while imports from Chile increased 6% and imports from Peru grew 40%, according to California Strawberries.

Strawberry exports

Despite a decline in shipments in mid-March 2020 when the United States lockdown began, shipments from the United States increased in 2020.

The California Strawberry Commission reports that total state shipments in 2020 were 1.892 million pounds, 4% more than the previous year.

In particular, total shipments from Florida for calendar year 2020 were up 20% from the previous year.

Strawberry exports from central Mexico to the United States typically occur from November to March.

Meanwhile, strawberry exports from Baja California, Mexico, in smaller quantities, occur from January to April.

Strawberry exports from Mexico create competition during the Florida season and the California growing areas of Orange County and Oxnard.

