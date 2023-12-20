Strategic projects: Walmex’s investments 

Walmex invested 21.304 billion pesos in strategic projects in 2022 to strengthen its business, representing 2.6% of its total revenues.

Founded in 1991, this company operates a chain of supermarkets, discount department stores and grocery stores in Mexico and Central America.

Walmex is in the process of enabling its stores with omnichannel capabilities and keeping them in good condition to improve the shopping experience and ensure the safety of its associates and customers, so remodeling accounted for 43% of investment this year.

In 2022, the company continued to expand and opened 126 new stores, representing 32% of total investment.

What is its current size? It ended last year with 3,745 stores, with a total sales floor area of more than 7.5 million square meters.

Walmex has a strong supply chain and sees it continuing to strengthen.

Last June, the company inaugurated the Villahermosa Distribution Center, which handles more than 10% of its perishable volume.

Strategic projects

Investments in its supply chain represented 9% of this year’s investment.

Walmex upgraded its application technology to offer a faster and more user-friendly shopping experience to its customers, and digitized processes to make the work of its store and club associates easier and more efficient.

Investments in Technology and eCommerce represented 16% of the total investment for the year.

Walmart Mexico and Central America’s investments in strategic projects, maintenance, growth, eCommerce, systems, logistics, and distribution are aimed at increasing and modernizing its installed and distribution capacity in order to operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and serve its customers better every day.

All of this gives it competitive advantages to maintain its position in the industry.

Brands

As of this date, the commercial names of our different business formats in Mexico, such as Bodega Aurrerá, Mi Bodega Aurrerá, Bodega Aurrerá Express, Prichos, CASHI, SUMA BENEFICIOS and BAIT, are trademarks owned by Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V., as are the Aurrera, Medimart, Atvio, etc. brands.

On the other hand, the commercial names of the business formats Walmart, Walmart Express, Walmart Pass, Walmart Connect and Sam’s Club, as well as the various proprietary brands such as Great Value, Equate, Mainstays, Members Mark and Carrito Wal-Mart, etc., are registered trademarks owned by Wal-Mart.