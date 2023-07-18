Start of operations: Mexico-Toluca intercity train

The Mexico-Toluca Intercity Train will begin operations on September 14, 2023, at the Zinacantepec, Pino Suárez (Toluca Centro), Tecnológico (Metepec) and Lerma stations, as part of the first stage.

With a 10-minute frequency, starting at 6:00 a.m. and ending at 11:00 p.m., the new transportation service will initially serve the Toluca metropolitan area and is expected to be completed by December 2023.

The Ministry of Communications and Transportation announced in November 2017 the construction of the Interurban Train, which will run the 58 kilometers that separate Mexico City from Toluca, capital of the State of Mexico.

But construction was suspended from January 10, 2018 to April 24, 2018 due to litigation related to compensation for land use rights.

Then, on December 12, 2019, the Ministry of Communications and Transportation resumed construction of the Interurban Train.

As of December 26, 2021, the project was approximately 76% complete (41 of 57.87 kilometers), and work on the remaining tracks was half complete.

On March 3, 2022, the Secretaría de Infraestructura, Comunicaciones y Transportes (SICT) and the Mexico City government entered into a coordination agreement to reallocate 950 million pesos for a section of the Tren Interurbano.

In June 2022, the parties amended the coordination agreement to increase the amount of reallocated funds to Ps. 1.3 billion.

The intercity line is 57.7 km long and will carry 230,000 passengers per day with a 39-minute journey time between Zinacantepec and an interchange with line 1 of the Mexico City metro at the Observatorio metro station.

Mexico-Toluca intercity train

The line will be 38 km long in the State of Mexico and 20 km long in Mexico City, will have a total of seven stations and is projected to benefit 81,000 people per day by 2024.

Going forward, it is projected to transport between 147,000 and 195,000 people per day by 2045.

The main benefits of the Mexico-Toluca Intercity Train are associated with greater mobility of people and a reduction in vehicular traffic for the benefit of 3.5 million people; the reduction of travel time from 57.7 kilometers to only 39 minutes; and a reduction in vehicle operating costs and CO2 emissions into the atmosphere