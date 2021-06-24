SSA Mexico reduces the stay of containers in the Port of Manzanillo

SSA Mexico reported that it reduced almost 70% the stay of containers in the Strategic Fiscalized Area (RFE) of the Port of Manzanillo, Mexico.

“With the RFE, the stay of export containers has been reduced by almost 70%, by introducing cargo to the port area 2 days before shipment,” he said in a statement.

This efficiency is reinforced by the company’s external patios, located about 750 meters from the RFE, with an area of ​​10 hectares and a storage capacity of 16,000 additional TEUs, in addition to offering complementary services to containers, such as washing, cleaning and repairs.

To maintain this level of operations, SSA Mexico will continue to invest heavily in the constant training of personnel and equipment, which is currently not surpassed by any other port terminal in Mexico: 16 quay and 50 yard cranes.

Today, its Specialized Container Terminal (TEC I), number 1 in the port of Manzanillo, has a total of 66 cranes: 46 RTG cranes, 16 gantry cranes and 4 RMG cranes in the train area.

At the same time, the RFE operates 4 RTG cranes and SSA México has scheduled to acquire 6 new RTG cranes and 2 gantry cranes in 2022 for a new expansion and equipment renewal at TEC I.

SSA Mexico

The company is the most important port operator in Mexico, offering specialized services in its container terminals, cruise ships, general cargo and automobiles.

The company has operations in the main Mexican ports: Acapulco, Cozumel, Lázaro Cárdenas, Manzanillo, Progreso, Tuxpan and Veracruz. SSA México is a subsidiary of Carrix, one of the main private equity port operators worldwide.

In 2020, SSA México, a subsidiary of SSA Marine, reached a total movement of 1.49 million TEU’s (20-foot container), 35% above the closest competitor.

The company, which is private, does not detail the year-on-year variation of this indicator.

“This RFE represents an unprecedented operation in Mexican foreign trade, because it allows the dispatch of merchandise outside the port and, in this way, practically its direct entry to the ship, without intermediate procedures.

“Additionally, it optimizes the logistics chain because it directly allows the exporter to modulate the Export Request before customs, from the RFE, without occupying space within the port. Customers can even use the “critical container” scheme to remove containers from the RFE the same day the ship is unloaded, at no additional cost to importers, ”the company added.

