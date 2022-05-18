SSA Mexico International Cruise Terminal, home of Tradewinds 2022

The SSA Mexico International Cruise Terminal in Cozumel is one of the venues for the Multinational Exercise Tradewinds 2022, which takes place for the first time in Mexico from May 7 to 21, organized by the United States Southern Command.

TRADEWINDS 2022, is organized by the Southern Command of the United States. It is held annually in various venues and its main objective is to increase regional security in the Caribbean Sea area, through the cooperation of naval, military, and security forces of the invited countries.

For its part, SSA Mexico is a subsidiary of Carrix, one of the main private capital port operators worldwide, with presence in: United States, New Zealand, South Africa, Panama, Mexico, Vietnam, Chile, Canada, Colombia, Puerto Rico and Haiti.

Thus, the exercises coordinated by the Secretariat of the Navy-Navy of Mexico, with the government of Quintana Roo, have included the participation of naval personnel and units in this 37th edition of the Multinational Exercise “TRADEWINDS 2022”, which includes various maritime, land and and the Combined General Staff, with more than 20 foreign armed forces and the Mexican Navy.

Trending Mexican exports to China break record

“For SSA Mexico, the largest operator of port terminals in the country, it is an honor to have participated with the infrastructure of one of its main terminals, Cozumel, and to support the Mexican Navy Authorities with the operation of ships, and of the multinational armed forces that carry out this high-level military exercise,” the company said in a statement.

In particular, in this edition, the Exercise focuses on countering threats executed in a field training and multinational command post.

SSA Mexico

This year marks the first time that Mexico has co-hosted Tradewinds, in conjunction with the Belize Defense Force, since it was first held in 1984.

The Mexican Navy has participated in six of these exercises, with its inaugural participation in 2014.

This multinational exercise aims to train and train personnel from more than 20 foreign armed forces from the Caribbean, North America, South America, Europe and the United Kingdom, to train in maritime, land and humanitarian aid areas.

On this occasion, the Mexican Navy heads the maritime phase in Cozumel; Similarly, the riverside operations in the Hondo River, in Chetumal; as well as the Humanitarian Aid Exercise in Playa del Carmen.

Twenty nations join Mexico, Belize and the United States in this year’s Tradewinds, approximately 1,500 people in total, uniformed and civilian, with the purpose of expanding regional capacity to mitigate, plan and improve the collaboration and effectiveness of reacting to various security threats that require a regional and united response.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...