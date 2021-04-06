The Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) reported that progress continues to eliminate the Undersecretariat for North America.

As instructed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and in accordance with the austerity policies of this Government, the SRE is currently continuing with the institutional redesign to move to a system that coordinates foreign policy for North America, dispensing with said Undersecretariat.

The various coordination functions of the Mexican consular network in the United States and Canada, as well as the general directorates belonging to the SSAN currently operate under the SRE’s General Directorate for North America.

Regarding cooperation with the United States, the SRE said that it has maintained a close dialogue at the highest level.

From the perspective of the Mexican government, the two conversations between Presidents López Obrador and the President of the United States, Joe Biden, as well as the dialogue between Foreign Ministers Marcelo Ebrard and Antony Blinken demonstrate an interest on both sides to advance the bilateral agenda.

For the federal government of Mexico, cooperation on migration matters stands out, in which both administrations coincide in addressing the structural causes of migration flows at the regional level.

The United States Government has stopped listing people under the figure indicated by its Immigration and Nationality Act in section 235 (b) (2) (C).

In addition, it has begun to process in that country cases of people of various nationalities who are part of the program known as the “Migrant Protection Protocol.”

In this regard, the Government of Mexico welcomes the commitment of the United States to work together to address the regional phenomenon of migration, while seeking to maintain the provisions and regulations for safe, orderly and regular access to Mexico.

The government of Mexico stated that it will continue in close coordination so that the commercial flows of the value chains operate for the benefit of both economies and always under adequate sanitary standards to inhibit the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

