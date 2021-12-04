Sports drinks conquer more market

Sports drinks represented 70% of the entire Fortified/Functional drinks industry and is expected to continue its growth over the next five years, according to the US company Elite Performance Holding Corporation (EPH).

For now, the sports drinks market would reach a value of 9,000 million dollars in 2021.

Elite Beverage, a subsidiary of EPH, is currently producing the first functional sports drink of its kind. BYLT (Beyond Your Limit Training) Sports Drink is the first to combine the benefits of hydration, muscle repair, fat oxidation and recovery.

Thus, BYLT is positioned in the nutritional and performance beverage industry, which generated a total revenue of $ 14.2 billion.

Based on this, Mintel estimates that sales in this category will continue to grow to reach $ 18.3 billion in 2021.

At the same time, according to Statista, 36% of people in the United States buy a ready-to-drink sports drink once or twice a week, while 15% buy one more than 10 times a week.

From EPH’s perspective, there is high potential for customer loyalty in the industry and brands that meet functional benefits.

The company has engaged GBS Growth Partners to strategically implement and execute its nationwide sales and distribution of its first sports drink on the market.

Key executives at GBS Growth Partners are comprised of seasoned former Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Dr. Pepper executives who have more than 120 years of combined experience in the beverage industry.

His past clients include Coca-Cola, Bolthouse Farms, Cinnabon, Nestle Waters, Honest, Celsius, and others.

The functional beverage industry is extremely competitive and has low barriers to entry.

EPH competes with other sports drinks, several of which have greater experience, brand recognition, and financial resources.

Additionally, consumer spending on discretionary goods, such as supplements and functional beverages, is sensitive to changes in consumer confidence, and ultimately consumer confidence is affected by general business considerations in the United States economy.