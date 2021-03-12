Spain and Mexico lead cucumber exports in the world

Spain and Mexico led the world in cucumber and pickle exports in 2020, according to data from Eurostat and the Ministry of the Economy.

More than any other country, Spain achieved shipments of cucumbers and gherkins for 743 million dollars last year, an increase of 9.6% compared to 2019.

The cucumber is the berry fruit from a herbaceous plant that receives the same name. It belongs to the cucurbits family. Under this name there are about 850 species of plants, almost all herbaceous, climbing or creeping, which produce very large, cylindrical, elongated fruits and protected by a firm bark.

Behind Spain was Mexico, with exports of cucumbers and gherkins for a customs value of 648 million dollars, an increase of 14.7% year-on-year.

Together, Spain and Mexico account for around 47% of all foreign sales of cucumbers and pickles in the world.

The pickle is a cucumber that has been pickled. Pickles are usually marketed natural or canned.

In any case, they are frequently served as a garnish to other dishes or as a tapa or appetizer.

Mexican exports of these fruits went almost all (98.8%) to the United States, the world’s largest importer of them, while the remaining percentage was basically for Canada.

Other large global exporters of cucumbers and gherkins were the Netherlands, Canada, the United States and China.

The origin of the cucumber is located in the tropical regions of South Asia. In India its cultivation has been carried out for more than 3,000 years.

Over the years it became popular in Greece and Rome. It was the latter who introduced it to the rest of Europe.

Cucumber is currently a widely cultivated vegetable in Europe and North America and ranks fourth in world vegetable production, behind tomatoes, cabbage and onions.

