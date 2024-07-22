South Korea‘s exports (goods and services) accounted for 41.5% of that nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023.In that year, these overseas sales were 997 trillion won, a year-on-year decline of 5.3%, at chained 2020 prices, according to data from The Bank of Korea.Here’s how South Korea’s exports trended over the past five years, in trillions of won:

2019: 756

2020: 713

2021: 874

2022: 1053

2023: 997

South Korea’s exports

According to preliminary data, South Korean GDP grew 1.4% in 2023, measured at 2020 prices. South Korean exports of products recorded a year-on-year decline of 7% in 2023 to $632.2 billion.Below are the top products South Korea exported in 2023, in millions of dollars:

Electronic integrated circuits : 86,100.

Automobiles: 68,300.

Petroleum oils, except crude oil: 50,900.

Certain auto parts: 19,400.

Flat panel display modules, including with embedded touch screen: 17,000.

Manufacturing

The South Korean manufacturing sector increased output 0.9% in 2019, mainly due to higher demand for consumer electronics and electronic components, including semiconductors. However, in 2020, production declined 0.4% due to the drop in demand for automobiles. In 2021, the sector grew again, this time 8.2%, driven by growing demand for consumer electronics, electronic components and machinery. Then, in 2022, output rose 0.6%, thanks to higher demand for electrical equipment and automobiles. However, according to preliminary data, in 2023, output declined 0.1%, due to a drop in demand for electrical equipment and electronic components.

Surplus

According to preliminary data, South Korea posted a current account surplus of US$16.8 billion in the first quarter of 2024. The result contrasts with a deficit of US$6.0 billion in the same period of 2023. This change was mainly due to the transition from a deficit to a surplus on the goods account and a reduction in the deficit on the services account. However, these effects were partly offset by a decrease in the surplus on the income account.