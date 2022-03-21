SolarEdge will open a new plant in Mexico

SolarEdge Technologies, a provider of power optimizers, solar inverters and monitoring systems for photovoltaic arrays, will open a new plant in Mexico.

Based in Israel, this company plans to start operations in this factory in the second half of 2022.

As part of its manufacturing regionalization efforts, SolarEdge is expanding its manufacturing capabilities with a new manufacturing site in Mexico.

Once up and running, the company projects this site will significantly increase capacity and give it more flexibility to handle growing demand.

Overall, the company is a leading provider of an optimized inverter solution that has changed the way energy is collected and managed in photovoltaic (also known as PV) systems.

Its optimized direct current, or DC, inverter system maximizes power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system for improved return on investment, or RoI.

Additional benefits of the optimized DC inverter system include: comprehensive and advanced safety features, improved design flexibility, efficient integration (DC coupled) with SolarEdge storage solutions, and improved operation and maintenance, or O&M, with remote module-level monitoring. .

The typical SolarEdge optimized inverter system consists of inverters, power optimizers, a communication device that enables access to a cloud-based monitoring platform, and in many cases a battery and additional smart power management solutions.

In addition, its solutions address a wide range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to small-scale commercial and utility solar installations.

Since beginning commercial shipments in 2010, the company has shipped approximately 29.5 gigawatts (GW) of its optimized DC inverter systems, and its products have been installed in solar PV systems in 133 countries.

Also, since the introduction of the optimized inverter solution in 2010, SolarEdge has expanded into other areas of smart energy technology, both through organic growth and acquisition.

Leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge now offers energy solutions that include not only residential, commercial and utility-scale photovoltaic systems, but also product offerings in the areas of storage systems. or ESS, and backup, electric vehicles or EV components and charging capabilities, home energy management, network services, and virtual power plants (VPPs), lithium-ion batteries, and uninterruptible power supplies, known as UPS solutions.

Primarily, the company sells its products indirectly to thousands of solar installers through large electrical equipment distributors and wholesalers and directly to large solar installers and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies.

Its customers include leading providers of solar PV systems for residential and commercial end users, key solar distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers, as well as several PV module manufacturers that offer PV modules with SolarEdge’s power optimizer physically integrated into their modules.

