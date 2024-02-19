Smartphones: top 10 Chinese export markets

The United States, Hong Kong and Japan were the top markets for Chinese exports of smartphones in 2023.

A smartphone is a mobile device that combines phone and computer functions.

External sales of smartphones from China to the United States fell at a year-on-year rate of 8.5% to $38.37 billion.

Globally, top smartphone companies include Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo, Honor and Huawei.

From 2022 to 2023, Chinese smartphone exports to the world decreased 0.1%, to $136.972 billion.

The other destinations? Hong Kong ($31,262 million, -0.2%), Japan ($8,239 million, +19.7%), the Netherlands ($6,622 million, +8.5%) and the Czech Republic ($4,938 million, -2.5 percent).

Smartphones have evolved to become versatile and essential devices in everyday life, providing a wide range of functions and services.

According to UTime Limited, benefiting from the continuous improvement of communication technologies and cell phone components, the global cell phone market currently maintains a steady growth trend.

Due to the rapid increase in the population of Fourth Generation (4G) cell phones from 2013 to 2015, we believe that the global cell phone shipment volume peaked and the speed has tended to slow down due to the saturated market of 4G Mobile Phones.

5G

However, it is expected that the handset manufacturing industry, especially in China, will continue to grow and the value of handset shipments will increase driven mainly by the growing demand for 5G handsets.

As for emerging markets, basic handsets still retain a large market share.

On the one hand, due to differences in the level of economic development of different countries, a certain proportion of the population in emerging markets has not gained access to cell phones.

Other relevant markets for Chinese smartphone exports in 2023 were United Arab Emirates (,4,486 million, +31.6%), United Kingdom (4,106 million, -6.7%), Singapore (2,733 million, +26.2%), Italy (2,672 million, -12.2%) and Mexico (2,594 million, +3.1 percent).