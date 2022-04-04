Sleep Treatments Growing Fast

The market for equipment and sleep treatments continues to trend upward both in the United States and worldwide, according to Remsleep Holdings.

An increasingly sedentary lifestyle and poor work habits have led to obesity and otherwise poor heart and aerobic health.

This has led to a rapidly growing epidemic of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), which greatly reduces sleep quality and can ultimately lead to hypertension, heart failure, stroke and, at the very least, reduced performance in everyday life.

Sleep apnea results in numerous conditions that affect people’s daily lives and can eventually contribute to serious health conditions.

Sleep problems are considered a “worldwide epidemic,” and sleep apnea is a major contributor to the disorder. It is estimated that 100 million people worldwide have sleep apnea, although more than 80% of these people are undiagnosed. The global sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic device market was $7.96 billion dollars in 2011 and is projected to reach $19.72 billion by 2017, according to a study by Markets & Markets Nationwide.

Sleep treatments

Sleep apnea is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts.

The most common signs and symptoms of obstructive apnea and central sleep apnea include the following:

Loud snoring.

Episodes in which you stop breathing during sleep (which someone else points out).

Gasping for breath during sleep.

Waking up with a dry mouth.

headache in the morning.

Trouble staying asleep (insomnia).

Feeling excessively sleepy during the day (hypersomnia).

Difficulty paying attention while awake.

Irritability.

According to Remsleep, the sleep equipment and treatment market was $7.96 billion dollars in 2011 and continues to grow, with North America accounting for the majority of the market.

In addition, the company indicated that more than 8 million CPAP interfaces are sold annually in the United States, with another 2.5 million worldwide.

There are also approximately 80 million people with undiagnosed sleep apnea.

CPAP is a device that provides positive airway pressure and is used to treat sleep apnea.

Equipment

While people’s awareness of this condition has increased dramatically in recent years and the market is rapidly expanding across the country, as many as 80% of people with sleep apnea may be undiagnosed—a market for million new potential users.

Even those who are tested and prescribed a sleep apnea machine often give up after a short time due to discomfort or what is called the “work of breathing” with traditional machines.

In fact, according to Remsleep, more than 50% of patients stop using CPAP therapy after six months. This is a huge waste of resources and a very revealing statistic.

