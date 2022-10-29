Six tequila market trends around the world

California Tequila highlighted six of the top trends in the tequila market, both in the U.S. and globally.

California Tequila was incorporated under the laws of California on April 27, 2020. The company is engaged in the import, marketing and sale of ultra-premium tequila products under its AsomBroso brand.

Tequila market

These are the six trends:

Tequila sales volume for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021 increased to 26.7 million cases (9 liters), from 22.7 million cases a year earlier. The top-selling premium tequila labels have seen an influx of 100% blue agave extensions, which have taken significant share in a space previously reserved for mixtos, the less expensive (non-100% agave) tequilas. At a year-over-year rate, Mexico‘s tequila exports to the U.S. rose 13.4% from January to November 2021, with 100% blue agave offerings comprising more than two-thirds of that volume -up from less than 60% in 2020- according to the Tequila Regulatory Council. Tequila volumes in the control states increased 22.7% through October 2021, according to NABCA. Tequila and mezcal were the second-fastest growing spirits category in 2021, behind only premixed cocktails. Sales of agave-based spirits increased 30.1% year-over-year to $5.2 billion, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S. Driven by consumers’ desire to purchase expensive bottles of agave spirits, tequila could soon overtake vodka as the liquor of choice in the United States. Tequila is second only to vodka, which has been the top-selling spirit in the U.S. since the 1970s. With $7.3 billion in revenue, vodka still sells about $2 billion more a year than tequila and mezcal, but agave-based spirits could be on track to overtake it in a few years.

Among the top tequila brands are: Don Julio, Ocho, Patrón, José Cuervo, Olmeca Altos, Espolòn, Herradura, Arette, Cale 23 and El Jimador.