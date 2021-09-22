Singapore speeds up patenting with China, Brazil, Mexico and the EU

Singapore has reached agreements to accelerate patenting with China, Brazil, Mexico and the European Union, through bilateral agreements, according to a report by the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The Global Accelerated Patent Application Examination Procedure, the ASEAN Patent Examination Cooperation and the bilateral pilot programs of the accelerated global patent application examination procedure with China, Brazil, Mexico and the European Patent Office reduce the time required to obtain patents in partner jurisdictions, allowing rights holders to enter new markets more quickly.

Singapore also collaborates with countries that have designated the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) as the International Searching Authority and International Preliminary Examining Authority for international applications filed under the International Cooperation Treaty. WIPO patents (PCT).

Singapore

So far, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, the Republic of Korea, the United States, Indonesia, Japan, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Mexico, Thailand, Uganda, and Vietnam allow their companies to submit a search and examination report issued by IPOS in support of the granting of a patent.

Singapore is also actively collaborating with ASEAN member states in the ASEAN Working Group on Intellectual Property Cooperation to harmonize and enhance members’ intellectual property regimes, including through the implementation of strategic objectives and initiatives. contained in the ASEAN Action Plan on Intellectual Property Rights 2016-2025.

Other agreements

Singapore is party to a number of bilateral, regional and multilateral instruments, including regional trade agreements (RTAs), investment treaties, framework agreements, and memoranda of understanding and cooperation that deal with intellectual property.

Most of Singapore’s existing RTAs include provisions on intellectual property, and those signed with developed economies, such as the United States and Australia, often include detailed mandates for the protection of intellectual property.

The Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (CPTPP) and the European Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (EU-Singapore FTA), which entered into force during the period under review, as well as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP), which was signed during the period under review, includes extensive chapters devoted to intellectual property and provides for high levels of protection.

Singapore continues to strengthen its links with other intellectual property regimes.

To date, it has established a network of agreements with more than 70 markets, covering 90% of world trade, to facilitate the export and trade of intellectual property.