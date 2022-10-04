SHCP, Importers’ Registry and active taxpayers

At the end of August 2022, Mexico‘s Importers’ Registry had 121,707 active taxpayers, informed the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

Meanwhile, the Register of Importers of Specific Sectors had 44,082 taxpayers registered.

A taxpayer may have a general registry and both sectorial registries (they are not unique registries).

On the one hand, the Importers’ Register covers individuals and companies that carry out import operations into Mexico.

On the other hand, the Register of Importers of Specific Sectors is for importers that import sensitive merchandise into Mexico, in the tariff items listed in Annex 10 of the General Foreign Trade Rules in force.

For tax purposes, all Mexican importers must register and appear in the Importers’ Registry, maintained by the SHCP, which also maintains special sectorial registries.

In order to import more than 400 different items (including agricultural products, textiles, chemicals, electronics and auto parts), Mexican importers must apply to the SHCP to be included in these sectoral registries.

For example, in the case of the textile, apparel and footwear sectors, the importer must be registered in the Textile, Apparel and Footwear Products Register. Companies not registered in the Register cannot import these products.

SHCP

In the first half of 2022, 41,772 applications were filed through the Tax Administration Service (SAT) portal in connection with the Importers’ Register and the Specific Sectors Importers’ Register.

Of this total, 5,951 corresponded to registrations, 3,029 to updates, 776 to reinstatements, 60 to voluntary suspensions and 31,636 to updates of conferred orders.

As of the second quarter of 2022, 52 suspensions from the Importers’ Register have been requested, among the main reasons for these suspensions are: having an address not located (43 taxpayers); not carrying out foreign trade operations in a period exceeding 12 months (8 taxpayers), and failure to file a tax return or any other tax obligation (1 taxpayer).

Finally, the Exporters’ Register includes taxpayers that export Mexican products such as alcoholic beverages, cigars and tobacco. As of August 2022, the government had 12,539 active taxpayers registered.