Seven Questions to Katherine Tai on China: Tariff Exclusion

The United States will begin a process of tariff exclusion on imports from China, announced Monday Katherine Tai, the United States trade representative.

“we will start a targeted tariff exclusion process. We will ensure that the existing enforcement structure optimally serves our economic interests. We will keep open the potential for additional exclusion processes as warranted,” Tai said in a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

In 2018, the United States Trade Representation (USTR) concluded that China is involved in forced technology transfer, cyber theft of US intellectual property and trade secrets, and strategic acquisitions of US assets. financed by the state.

Subsequently, the United States government imposed tariffs on imports from China worth approximately $ 250 billion.

In this regard, the Chinese government responded with tariffs on US products worth 110,000 million dollars. Most of the tariffs of the two countries are still in effect.

As part of a potential tipping point, the United States and China signed a Phase One agreement in January 2020 in which China pledged to strengthen intellectual property enforcement and increase access to agriculture and financial services, if well it left most of America’s concerns unresolved.

Tariff Exclusion

The deal included provisions for China to purchase $ 468 billion over two years of American products and services.

Also, in 2018, the US government imposed tariffs on aluminum and steel to address excess capacity in China.